Man shot dead while offering namaz at mosque

Man shot dead while offering namaz at mosque

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kolua village in the Chilia area

DH News Service, Siddharthnagar
DH News Service, Siddharthnagar ,
  • Oct 07 2021, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was shot dead while offering namaz at a mosque in a village here Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kolua village in the Chilia area.

An unidentified person fired at Kamruzzama (55) from behind when he was reciting Quran after "azan" about 5 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Suresh Chand Rawat said.

Later, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A detailed probe in the matter is on.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
shot dead
Mosque
namaz
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 