Man thrashed for 'kissing' wife while bathing in river in Ayodhya

'Kissing' his wife while taking bath at 'Ram ki Paidi' in the Saryu river in Ayodhya proved costly for a man, who was thrashed mercilessly by a group of youth, who termed the act as 'vulgar'.

The matter came to light after a video showing the newly wed couple 'kissing' while bathing in the river and the husband's subsequent thrashing went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

In the viral video, the man was dragged out of the water by the youth and was showered with blows. ''This vulgarity will not be allowed in Ayodhya,'' one of the youths shouted as he and his friends rained blows on the man.

The terrified wife tried to save her husband but retreated seeing the aggressive mob, reports said.

A senior police official in the town said that the incident had happened about a week back. ''We have not received any complaint so far in this regard. We are trying to identify the couple. We will take action if a complaint is lodged,'' the official said.

'Ram ki Paidi', which was developed on the lines of 'Har ki Paidi' in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, was renovated recently.

It is a popular destination for the pilgrims and other tourists who flock to the temple town to pay obeisance at the makeshift Ram Temple and also see the under construction Ram Temple.

A large number of tourists take bath in the sacred Saryu river during their visit to Ayodhya.