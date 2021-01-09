Managing construction project beyond court's ken: SC

The Supreme Court refused to deal with a plea regarding the protection of buyers' interest for a commercial property, saying it is not the court's jurisdiction to monitor the timely completion of a real estate project.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, "Managing a construction project is not within the jurisdiction of the court."

The court must confine itself to its core competencies which consist in the adjudication of disputes amenable to the application of legal standards, the bench said.

Shelly Lal and 24 others approached the top court under Article 32 petition, seeking orders for the revival of a project at Noida. If not a revival, they demanded that the amounts invested by them should be returned with an interest rate of 18 per cent per annum.

"Essentially, the writ petition requires the court to step into the construction project and to ensure that it is duly completed. This would be beyond the remit and competence of the Court under Article 32," the bench said.

The apex court pointed out that Parliament has enacted a statutory regime to safeguard the rights of purchasers of real estate and created fora that are entrusted with decision-making authority.

The court brought to attention provisions of law that confer statutory rights on purchasers of real estate and invest them with remedies enforceable at law. These include the Consumer Protection Act 1986, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

"A decision of a public authority which is entrusted with a public duty is amenable to judicial review. But it is quite another hypothesis to postulate that the decision making authority should be taken over by the court," the bench, also comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

"It would be inappropriate for this court to assume the jurisdiction to supervise the due completion of a construction project. This will inevitably draw the court into the day to day supervision of the project, including financing, permissions and execution — something which lies beyond the ken of judicial review and the competence of the court," the bench added.