Mangaluru violence inquiry finds no eyewitness

None appeared before the public hearing on Tuesday held as a part of magisterial inquiry into the violence and police firing in Mangaluru on December 19 during the protest against Citizenship Act. The public hearing was held at AC court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru.

Udupi DC G Jagadeesh, who is heading the inquiry, had asked eyewitnesses and people with evidence or any information about the incident to depose before him.

The hearing was scheduled to be held at 11 am. Even at 11.30 am, none had appeared before the inquiry. Assistants enquired on whether anyone had arrived to depose before the inquiry several times. The police were not served notices to appear before the inquiry.

"The government had ordered for magisterial inquiry into the violence and police firing after the protest against CAA turned violent in Mangaluru on December 19. The government has directed me to look into the incidents. I have already inspected the spot where the incident had taken place. Notices were served to document the eyewitnesses. The inquiry of the police will be conducted later. Doctors' statements, documents will be verified,” he said. A report will be submitted to the state government and Human Rights Commission within three months.