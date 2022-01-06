Manipur ambush: NIA announces cash reward for information on 10 PLA, MNPF militants

The National Investigaion Agency (NIA) on Thursday announced cash reward ranging between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh each for information related to 10 members belonging to insurgent groups People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF), who were allegedly involved in the killing of seven persons including a colonel of Assam Rifles in Manipur's Churachandpur district on November.

Members of the Manipur-based insurgent groups ambushed the convoy of Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplab Tripathi, his wife, five-year-old son and four other personnel of Assam near Sialsih village under Thinghat police station near Myanmar border, killing seven persons and injuring six others. The two insurgent groups issued a statement claiming responsibility of the ambush.

The case was first registered by police in Manipur but was later handed over to the NIA on November 27. The NIA registered the case under Section 121, 121-A, 302, 307, 326 and 34 of IPC, Section 10 amd 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections of Arms Act and Explosive Substance Act.

A cash reward of Rs 8 lakh each was announced for information about Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei and Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem. The NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 6 lakh against another PLA insurgent, Sanatomba while Rs 4 lakh each was announced for details related to five others -- Khaba, Khwairakpa, Nongyai, Joseph, Rocky, Balin and Kanta alias Santa.

The NIA announced phone numbers and email IDs for sharing information related to the 10 suspects. "Identity of the informant will be kept secret," the NIA said in a statement.

