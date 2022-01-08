Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Full list of voting dates, phases, constituency-wise voting

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the polling dates for the Manipur Assembly elections scheduled for the year 2022.

The voting will take place in two phases to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The current tenure of Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

In 2017, the BJP, National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party formed the state government, with CM N Biren Singh at the helm.

Key political parties who will fight for power in the state include the Congress, BJP, Naga People’s Front, Trinamool Congress and National People’s Party.

Here are the Phase-wise poll dates for 60 seats:

Phase Date Phase 1 February 27 Phase 2 March 3

