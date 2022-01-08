Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Full list of poll dates

Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Full list of voting dates, phases, constituency-wise voting

The current tenure of Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 08 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 16:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the polling dates for the Manipur Assembly elections scheduled for the year 2022.

The voting will take place in two phases to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The current tenure of Manipur Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

In 2017, the BJP, National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party formed the state government, with CM N Biren Singh at the helm.

Key political parties who will fight for power in the state include the Congress, BJP, Naga People’s Front, Trinamool Congress and National People’s Party.

Here are the Phase-wise poll dates for 60 seats:

PhaseDate
Phase 1February 27
Phase 2March 3

