Manipur CM hands over Additional SP appointment letter to Mirabai Chanu

  Jul 27 2021, 23:16 ist
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh with Silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics, Weighlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu during her felicitation ceremony in Imphal, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Manipur state gave a grand reception to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu who got silver medal in Tokyo Olympic in 49 kg category of women weightlifting when she arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal on Tuesday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, officials, her family members, friends and supporters received her at the airport.

Mirabai Chanu attended a grand reception function organised by the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur at City Convention Auditorium just after her arrival at Imphal this afternoon.

CM Biren Singh handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore and an appointment letter to Mirabai to be the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the reception function where the olympian parents and family members were present.

Two coaches of Mirabai, Anita and Brojen were also honoured at the function.

Mirabai Chanu was escorted by CM and his cabinet colleagues and Director General of Police upto the newly furnished office of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).

CM Biren assured that Manipur state sports organisations of different Sports disciplines affiliated to Manipur Olympic Association (MOA) will be given financial help on an annual basis regularly.

Villagers of Nongpok Kakching which happened to be Mirabai's birthplace and neighbouring areas located in Lamlai Assembly Constituency also organised a grand reception for her.

Mirabai Chanu's home and street were also illuminated by colourful disco lights during the night time Tuesday. 

