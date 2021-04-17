Manipur imposes night curfew after surge in Covid-19 cases

The rise in Covid-19 positive cases has prompted the Manipur government to impose night curfew across the state with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the state government on Friday night said the curfew would remain in force from 8 pm to 4 am. The curfew has been imposed under the provision of the Disaster Management Act 2005, with a target to check further spread of the virus.

Vehicles carrying goods including oxygen, essential service providers, veterinary services and the government officials assigned with the Covid-19 duties and emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the night curfew, said the official statement.

A bulletin issued on Friday night said Manipur reported 29 Covid-19 positive cases and another two belonging to central security forces in the past 24-hours. However, no death was reported during the period.

The fresh cases were reported from Imphal West district (12), Imphal East (9), two cases each in Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi and Kakching and Tengnoupal district saw one case each.

Manipur has reported 29,610 cumulative Covid-19 positive cases so far and the death toll stands at 376.

People requiring to go out for emergency purpose including marriage and funerals are required to take permission from the respective deputy commissioner's office, said the statement.

A total of 1,02,470 people including healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far.