Sisodia moves SC against arrest in Delhi excise case

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Sisodia has sought an urgent hearing on his plea

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 10:38 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. credit: IANS Photo

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest in the Delhi Excise policy case, according to ANI

Sisodia has sought an urgent hearing on his plea. 

The plea is likely to be mentioned in the apex court today. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manish Sisodia
Supreme Court
AAP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

 