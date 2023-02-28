Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest in Delhi excise policy case

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest in the Delhi Excise policy case, according to ANI.
Sisodia has sought an urgent hearing on his plea.
The plea is likely to be mentioned in the apex court today.
More to follow...
