Manish Sisodia’s '5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in Delhi' remark created fear: Amit Shah

Disagreeing with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's assessment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the remarks created "fear" among people but Delhi will not have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases as the former projected.

Shah also dismissed Delhi government's concerns, saying there is no community transmission in the national capital and it has been vouched by experts including NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

"Sisodia's statement created panic. He said there will be no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people. His figures were based on estimates. I do not want to get into whether the estimate was right or wrong. But a situation of fear arose and some people started mulling leaving the city," he said.

On June 9, Sisodia said the capital is expected to have one lakh cases by June-end and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

However, Shah said with the steps taken, Delhi will not reach this figure. "I can now say with confidence that situation of 5.5 lakh cases will not come by July 31," he said.

He said the Centre stepped in after the remarks of Sisodia, though it was the duty of the Delhi government to coordinate and improve the situation.

Asked whether as Home Minister he has to run Delhi, he said that was not the case. "I am not running Delhi. Let us not use such words...There is coordination...Arvind Kejriwal is always kept in the loop. He is also involved in decision making. Some political statements may have been made but no impact on decision making...Sisodia's statement about 5.5 lakh cases had created some panic. That is not going to happen," he said.

Shah suggested that he stepped in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction and Delhi government's assessment about surging cases as well as its directions to reserve the hospitals for Delhi residents alone, which was reversed later by the Centre.

Asked about his visit to Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, he said it helped boost morale of healthcare workers and the confidence of citizens. "I met a number of nurses who are working and fighting strong. I came to know of a number of issues," he said.