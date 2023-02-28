Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who are in custody in corruption cases, resigned from the Cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.
Sources said Kejriwal accepted the resignation of both.
Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain resign from Kejriwal govt. Kejriwal accepts resignation
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) February 28, 2023
Manish Sisodia has been handling 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government. He had taken over nine from Jain when he was arrested.
It is to be seen whether Kejriwal, who doesn't have any ministry under him, will take up some departments.
Speculation is that MLAs like Aatishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may be inducted to the ministry.
