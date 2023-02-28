Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from Delhi Cabinet

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2023, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 18:18 ist
Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photos

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who are in custody in corruption cases, resigned from the Cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Sources said Kejriwal accepted the resignation of both.

Manish Sisodia has been handling 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government. He had taken over nine from Jain when he was arrested.

It is to be seen whether Kejriwal, who doesn't have any ministry under him, will take up some departments.

Speculation is that MLAs like Aatishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may be inducted to the ministry.

Manish Sisodia
Satyendar Jain
Delhi
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
India News

