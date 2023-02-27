Sisodia arrest: Tight security at AAP HQ, CBI office

Manish Sisodia's arrest: Security tightened at AAP headquarters, CBI office

There was heavy police deployment and three layers of security barricading at CBI office

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 27 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 12:21 ist
Tight security arrangements outside Rouse Avenue Court in view of AAP's protest over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI in the excise policy case, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of the protest called by AAP after the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, the heavy police deployment was witnessed outside the headquarters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi on Monday morning.

There was heavy police deployment and three layers of security barricading at CBI office. Heavy police force has also been deployed at Rouse Avenue Court where Sisodia is likely to be produced on Monday afternoon.

According to police, heavy security arrangements have been made on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The traffic cops said that traffic in the central part of the city is also likely to be affected during the day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy as he gave "evasive replies" and "did not co-operate in the investigation."

It said that the present case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister and 14 others for investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of Excise Policy for 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained 50 people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

AAP
Manish Sisodia
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Sanjay Singh
CBI

