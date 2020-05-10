Manmohan Singh in AIIMS, Congress says he is fine

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Sunday night admitted to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

The 87-year-old economist-turned-politician has been admitted to the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier healthcare institute and not the intensive care unit.

"He had developed mild fever and complained of uneasiness. He is under the observation of doctors," a Congress functionary told DH.

Congress sources said Singh was doing fine and all his medical parameters were normal.

Singh had undergone bypass surgeries in 1990 and 2009 and a stenting procedure in 2004.

A man of few words and calm demeanour, Singh was one of the longest-serving prime ministers having served two consecutive five-year terms, a feat achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.