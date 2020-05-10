Manmohan Singh in AIIMS, Congress says he is fine

Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 00:30 ist
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI Photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Sunday night admitted to AIIMS after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

The 87-year-old economist-turned-politician has been admitted to the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier healthcare institute and not the intensive care unit.

"He had developed mild fever and complained of uneasiness. He is under the observation of doctors," a Congress functionary told DH.

Congress sources said Singh was doing fine and all his medical parameters were normal.

Singh had undergone bypass surgeries in 1990 and 2009 and a stenting procedure in 2004.

A man of few words and calm demeanour, Singh was one of the longest-serving prime ministers having served two consecutive five-year terms, a feat achieved only by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Manmohan Singh
Congress
India
AIIMS

