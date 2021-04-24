Manmohan Singh recuperating well from Covid-19

Singh, 88, had taken the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3

  • Apr 24 2021, 16:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 16:49 ist
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is recuperating well from Covid-19 infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, a Congress leader said on Saturday.

"Singh is stable and is progressing well. He has had no episodes of fever," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The former prime minister was admitted to the premier hospital with mild fever on April 19, after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Singh, 88, had taken the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

Surjewala said, "We want to thank all Congressmen and Congresswomen, and fellow Indians for their wishes and prayers for Dr Manmohan Singh."

