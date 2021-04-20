Manmohan Singh's health stable, best possible care being given: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that former PM Manmohan Singh's health condition is stable. Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening. The Health Minister said in a tweet that he followed up on the Congress leader's health condition with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, New Delhi, where Singh was admitted.

Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji’s health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 20, 2021

This comes a day after his sharp retort on Manmohan over a letter he sent to the Prime Minister on suggestions to improve the country's vaccination drive.