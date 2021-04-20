Manmohan Singh's health stable, best possible care being given: Harsh Vardhan

Manmohan Singh's health stable: Harsh Vardhan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 10:31 ist
Union health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that former PM Manmohan Singh's health condition is stable. Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening. The Health Minister said in a tweet that he followed up on the Congress leader's health condition with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, New Delhi, where Singh was admitted.

This comes a day after his sharp retort on Manmohan over a letter he sent to the Prime Minister on suggestions to improve the country's vaccination drive.

