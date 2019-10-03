Manmohan to visit Kartarpur Sahib on November 9

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will visit Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor next month.

Singh has accepted an invitation by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join the first batch of pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan on November 9.

The first jatha will travel to Kartarpur Sahib under the leadership of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also accepted the Punjab government’s invitation to be a part of the celebrations that will be held at Dera Baba Nanak and the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi.