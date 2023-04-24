'Mann Ki Baat' 100th episode: At least 100 cr people have listened to it at least once, survey shows

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat hits the 100th episode next Sunday, a survey by IIM-Rohtak on Monday said that more than 100 crore people have listened to it at least once while 23 crore are regular listeners of the monthly radio broadcast.

The survey commissioned by Prasar Bharati said nearly 96 per cent people are aware of Mann Ki Baat and 41 crore people have scope of converting from occasional audience to regular audience. It also said that 73 per cent of the 10,003 people surveyed felt optimistic about the government's working and the country's progress.

According to the survey, 55 per cent affirm becoming a responsible citizen of the nation.

According to the survey, 55 per cent affirm becoming a responsible citizen of the nation.

The most liked characteristics in the programme, according to the survey, are that the "leader is knowledgeable", "sets emotional connect with the audience", "leader is powerful and decisive", "has sympathetic and empathetic approach" and "directly talks to the citizens and guides them".

The survey, which was released on Monday in the national capital, said that 60 per cent of those surveyed had shown interest in working for nation building while 55 per cent affirm becoming a responsible citizen of the nation.

"Sixty-three per cent feel that their approach towards the government has become positive, 59 per cent feel that their trust on the government has increased, 58 per cent expressed that their living conditions have improved and 73 per cent feel optimistic about the government’s working and country’s progress," it said.

To a question on how they listened or watched the broadcast, 62 per cent from the age 19-34 years said they preferred the mobile 3.2 per cent above the age of 60 years preferred television.

Altogether, 44.7 per cent listened to Mann Ki Baat on TV while 37.6 per cent used mobile to access the monthly broadcast while only 17.6 per cent used radio.

Among the languages, 65 per cent listened to the Hindi version while English came second with 18 per cent while 4 per cent listened to Urdu and 2 per cent each from Dogri and Tamil, according to the survey conducted in 27 states and union territories.

The most popular themes, according to the survey, were scientific achievement of India, common citizen stories, gallantry of armed forces, youth related issues and environment and natural resources related issues.

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said Mann Ki Baat programme is a “fairly interactive” programme. “In addition to radio and TV networks, it is carried on social media, YouTube and various websites. Within the All India Radio system, we have over 500 radio stations and radio transmitters and the programme is carried across the entire network,” he said.