'Mann Ki Baat': Modi remembers Varun Singh, cautions people against Omicron

In the last Mann Ki Baat address of 2021, PM Narendra Modi spoke about group campaign Varun Singh who lost his life in the ill-fated chopper crash that took the life of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, too.

The chopper crash, which took place on December 8 in Tamil Nadu, left CDS Rawat, his wife, and 11 armed forces personnel dead. Group Captain Singh succumbed to severe burn injuries after a week of the crash at the Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

PM Modi, in his address, said that he was touched by a letter that Group Captain Singh wrote to children of his alma mater after he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in September this year.

Group Captain Singh had written in his letter that while it is ok to be mediocre, and that not everyone will excel at school, one must find their calling and give their best efforts.

PM Modi said that he was touched by the letter. “After reading that letter, my first thought was he did not forget his roots despite touching heights of success,” said Modi.

The PM, however, initially said that Group Captain Singh was piloting the chopper. He later rectified the mistake in a tweet from his handle.

“Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on board the helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu, wrote an inspiring letter to his school. This letter has a very motivating message for students, parents and teachers,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM also spoke about advancing Omicron cases and stressed the need for more vaccinations.

“This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions,” the PM said.

PM Modi also highlighted initiatives by different government departments to bring sustainable solutions. This included paper made of waste by the civil aviation ministry and a cafeteria built in a junkyard by the department of posts.

“Departments under the Civil Aviation Ministry have started making organic compost from dry leaves falling from trees and organic waste. This department is also working to make stationery from waste paper. When the cleanliness drive was started in the Department of Post, the junkyard there became completely empty. Now this junkyard has been turned into a courtyard and cafeteria,” said PM Modi

