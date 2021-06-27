'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi remembers Milkha Singh

'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi remembers Milkha Singh

He also sent his wishes to all sportspersons competing at the Olympics

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2021, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 11:19 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

PM Narendra Modi on his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday paid tribute to late athlete Milkha Singh and sent his wishes to all sportspersons competing at the Olympics.

"When talking about the Olympics, how can we not remember Milkha Singh Ji? When he was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics," the Prime Minister said in his radio address.

He went on to laud India's vaccination drive and urged everyone to ward off vaccine hestitancy.

More to follow...

