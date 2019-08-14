'Manner in which Article 370 was nullified is wrong'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the process of abrogation of Article 370 was flawed. and was done in an atmosphere of fear.

Kashmir LIVE | Prez Kovind confident about recent changes made in J&K and Ladakh

“I will not get into arguments whether (abrogation) of Article 370 was right or wrong. But the process is wrong. It was done in an ambience of fear, using guns and bayonets, in an unconstitutional manner,” said Mamata. She was addressing the gathering in Kolkata at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) program on the eve of Independence Day.

She alleged that the whereabouts of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir are still unknown.

“Even today don’t I have the right to know the whereabouts of the three chief ministers (of Jammu and Kashmir)? They were elected by the people. It is seven to eight days but the people of the country still don’t know where they are,” said Mamata.

“If I ask this, will I be arrested by ED or CBI? Let them do it. How does it matter? Some sell off themselves in fear. But we don’t. That is the culture of Bengal. As long I live I will fight like a tiger,” declared Mamata.

“I feel very sad. A day before all this happened about Kashmir, a (former) chief minister, whose whereabouts are not known now, called me and said “we are all very afraid. If we are in danger will you stand by us?”

"Unfortunately, we were not able to stand by them in a way we should have been,” she added.