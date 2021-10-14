Mansukh Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, enquires about his health

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health.

आज पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी से AIIMS, नई दिल्ली में मुलाक़ात की व उनके स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी ली। मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 14, 2021

The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.

