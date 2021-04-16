Manufacturers voluntarily reduced Remdesivir prices: Govt

Manufacturers voluntarily reduced Remdesivir rate: Govt

Mohamed Ahmed Shariff
Mohamed Ahmed Shariff, DHNS,
  • Apr 16 2021, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 21:31 ist
The government already banned the export of Remdesivir to meet the domestic demand. Credit: AFP Photo

The Centre on Friday said major manufacturers of anti-viral drug Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced the drug's price.

"On Govt’s intervention, major Manufacturers of #Remdesivir have voluntarily reduced its MRP ranging from Rs 5,400 to less than Rs 35,00 by 15.04.2021," Union Chemical and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda tweeted.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is continuously monitoring the production of Remdesivir. The production has gone up from 28 lakh vials per month to 41 lakh vials per month during the last week, he said. 

Earlier in the day, Gowda held a meeting with officials to review the drug availability and its production. 

A total of 6.69 lakh vials of Remdesivir have been made available during the last five days. Around 4 lakh vials meant for export have been diverted to fulfil domestic needs, Gowda tweeted. The government is taking all steps to increase the production of drugs, he said.

The government already banned the export of Remdesivir to meet the domestic demand.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under the voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA.

