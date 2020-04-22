Many COVID-19 patients in Kerala remain positive longer than usual

Apart from instances of asymptomatic persons under observation for COVID-19 testing positive even after around 28 days in quarantine, instances of persons being remaining positive for more than 40 days.

It can be noted that a 62-year-old woman in Pathanamthitta district remained positive on the 42nd day. Also, over around two dozen patients in Kerala took more than 20 days for getting cured, while many are still awaiting results.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the patterns of Coronavirus were quite confusing and are causing concerns, hence detailed studies are required.

A health department source said that even as some patients were being tested positive forCOVID-19 for about three weeks and more, they were not having any other illness. There were reports from other countries, including China, that even as the lifespan of Coronavirus in the human body is around ten days, there were many instances of patients testing positive for the infection for up to 21 days.

In the case of the woman in Pathanamthitta, who was suspected to have got infected through a local contact, was tested negative on Wednesday. But, the result of the sample taken in the 24-hours gap is still awaited.