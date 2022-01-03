Many J&K police officials having ‘militant links’ may be terminated

Many police officials in Jammu and Kashmir may soon lose their jobs for their alleged involvement in militant activities.

Over 160 police personnel, including two inspectors, 11 sub inspectors and 49 assistant sub-inspectors, are on the radar for their alleged involvement in subversive/criminal/corrupt activities, and action against them is on the cards, sources told DH.

“Many of these 160-odd police officials have direct or indirect links with militants and separatist elements, and they will soon be terminated from the service,” they said and added that most of these policemen belong to Kashmir region, while seven or eight are from Jammu region.

“The track record and credentials of these police personnel are being examined minutely. Their role, if any, in subversive and militant activities is also being looked into,” sources added.

A senior police officer said that it was for the first time that such a major exercise had been initiated by the department to weed out the personnel who are involved in subversive and corrupt practices. “The government has taken a decision that there will be no leniency with the officers/officials who are linked to militancy and they will be axed from the services soon,” he said.

“The government policy of taking harsh action against pro-terror employees by terminating them from the services has worked well. It has given the desired results. However, there are still some black sheep who are covertly doing what they used to do and action against them will be taken after collection of evidence through the intelligence agencies is complete,” the officer added.

Dozens of government employees, including senior officials, were terminated in 2021 under Article 311(2) (C) of the Constitution which was extended to J&K after abrogation of its special status under Article 370 in August 2019. One of its provisions says that retention of a person in public service, if prejudicial to the security of the state, can be terminated without recourse to normal inquiry.

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s two sons and former Hurriyat chairman late Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s grandson were among those who were terminated from government jobs in 2021. Tainted deputy superintendent of J&K police Davinder Singh, who was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit, was also dismissed from service in May last year.

