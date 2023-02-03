Many orders on hate speeches, yet nobody taking action: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea against an alleged hate speech event scheduled on February 5 in Mumbai, even as it observed that it has passed many orders in connection with hate speeches at events yet nobody is taking action.

An advocate mentioned the matter before a top court bench and sought urgent hearing. The bench said it will seek instructions from Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and subject to his approval the matter would be posted for hearing on Friday.

However, the bench orally told the counsel, “You ask us to be embarrassed again and again by getting an order. We have passed so many orders yet nobody is taking action. The Supreme Court should not be asked to pass an order on an event-to-event basis.”

“We are with you on this, but understand that the SC cannot be triggered every time a rally is notified,” the bench said, as the counsel insisted that the matter required urgent hearing citing the alleged hate speech rally organised in Mumbai.

The bench wondered that if rallies were to happen all across the country and every time there will be an application before the SC. “How can that be feasible,” the bench asked him. The lawyer contended a similar rally with 10,000 people was organised a few days where an alleged call was made to boycott Muslim communities economically and socially. The bench said it would take up the matter, subject to the order by the CJI.

An application filed by Shaheen Abdullah contended the mass participation at these rallies being organised not just with the consent and knowledge of government authorities but with their active participation, pose a serious threat to the very foundation of our nation as a secular nation.

“The hatred being taught and the radicalisation of youth being carried out with such impunity will inevitably lead to communal disharmony and violence of an unfathomable scale across the country,” the plea said.

The rallies were organised by a body known as the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations under the banner of “Hindu Jan Aakrosh Sabha”.