Maradu flat: SC to hear in open court review petitions

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas filed by Kochi's Maradu flat owners for certain directions against the builders for the demolition of their flats constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it will hear the petition filed by flat owners in open court on a request by senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for them.

The Kerala government informed the top court that one-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Balakrishnan Nair had received 274 claim petitions from 279 flats owners till November 15 and they have to disburse Rs. 61.50 crore.

The state counsel also informed the demolition ordered by the apex court and the other directions have been complied with partially.

The bench said earlier orders for demolition of flats have to be fully complied with.

The state government in the status report said that of the Rs 61.50 crore total interim compensation, it has till now disbursed Rs 27.99 crore to 142 flat owners and it has to pay Rs 33.51 crore more to the rest.

The dates for demolition have been fixed as December 11, 2020, for Holy Faith and Alfa Serene and December 12 for Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove, it said.