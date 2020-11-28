Farm law: SP leader urges people to support farmers

March against farm laws: SP leader urges people to support farmers

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 28 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 16:15 ist
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border as part of their "Delhi Chalo" protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Saturday condemned the BJP for the treatment meted out to farmers during their march to Delhi and urged people to support them in their fight against the Centre’s farm laws.

Chaudhary, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, in a statement said farmers have been treated as “enemies” by the government, which is “shameful” and needed to be condemned.

He urged intellectuals, students, employees, labourers, and others to come forward and extend their support to farmers in their struggle.

This government is gradually handing over everything to corporate houses and has brought black laws on agriculture, Chaudhary alleged.

Samajwadi Party
Farm Bills
Delhi
Uttar Pradesh

