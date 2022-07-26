Margaret Alva says her mobile number suspended; tells MTNL she will not call MPs if service restored

Won't call MPs if service restored: Alva to MTNL

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 00:24 ist
Margaret Alva. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Monday night claimed that her mobile number was inactivated by the government-run service provider MTNL after she spoke to "some friends in the BJP".

In a tongue-in-cheek comment, she promised that she will not call anyone from the BJP, Trinamool Congress or BJD if the services are restored.

In a tweet, she said all calls to her mobile are being diverted and that she was unable to make or receive calls.

"If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC (Trinamool Congress) or BJD tonight," Alva said in a tweet, asking whether she should still provide 'Know Your Customer' documents to restore her phone.

She also posted a communication purportedly from MTNL, which said that her KYC had been suspended and her SIM card would be blocked within 24 hours. The MTNL could not be contacted for comments.

Alva is pitted against NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar for the August 6 polls. BJD has already announced support for Dhankar while Trinamool has announced that it will abstain from voting, complaining that the Opposition did not consult them on the candidate. 

Margaret Alva
MTNL
India News

