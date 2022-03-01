Marriage amid war, Ukranian lady ties knot in Hyderabad

Marriage amid war, Ukranian woman ties knot in Hyderabad

The couple, who managed to reach Hyderabad, hosted a reception attended by some close relatives and friends of Prateek

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:16 ist

Thousands of miles away from her war-torn country, a Ukrainian woman tied the knot with a Hyderabadi here.

At a time when conflict has engulfed Ukraine, a woman from that country found her love in Hyderabad. The couple who entered the wedlock before coming to India last week exchanged vows as per Hindu customs at a ceremony here on Monday.

Their love story appeared straight from a Bollywood flicker. It was love at first sight when Lyubov met Prateek in Ukraine a few months ago. They decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

However, the Russian invasion spoiled their plans. They married in Ukraine on February 23, a day before Russia attacked its neighbour.

The couple, who managed to reach Hyderabad, hosted a reception attended by some close relatives and friends of Prateek.

Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest Rangarajan officiated the wedding and blessed the couple. He said the marriage was a very private affair due to the situation in Ukraine. He did not reveal details of the bride and groom at their request.

Meanwhile, priests at Chilkur Balaji temple on the outskirts of Hyderabad are performing special puja for an early end to war in Ukraine. Rangarajan said they were praying for an early end to the war and for restoration of peace as the conflict has brought misery to millions of people.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Hyderabad
wedding
Russia-Ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 