'Marshals used unacceptable force': Opposition leaders apprise Naidu of ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Opposition leaders met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday and apprised him of yesterday's incident in the Rajya Sabha.
Opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Ramgopal Yadav, T Siva among others were present at the meeting.
"Marshals used unacceptable force and manhandled MPs, including women. What happened last evening was shocking, unprecedented insult to democracy," Kharge told Naidu.
Opposition leaders @kharge, @PawarSpeaks, Ramgopal Yadav, @manojkjhadu, @ElamaramKareem_ , @BinoyViswam1, @ianuragthakur among others also present
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) August 12, 2021
On Wednesday morning, Opposition leaders created ruckus during the discussion on farmers' issues as some MPs climbed the reporters' table and one of them threw a file at the Chair.
Later in the evening, Opposition MPs entered into a scuffle with marshals when they tried to protest against the passing of a bill that enhances private sector role in public sector general insurance companies. Opposition had alleged that women MPs were manhandled.
More to follow...
