Martyrdom of Sikh saints gave new lessons to entire humanity; kept India intact: PM Narendra Modi

Ahead of the talks with farmers on farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to the martyrdom of Sikh saints that gave new lessons to entire humanity

In his 30-minute ‘Mann ki Baat’ address, Modi also sought to drive home the message of ‘self-reliance’ urging citizens to make a New Year Resolution to substitute foreign-made products with indigenous goods for the sake of the country.

The Prime Minister also asked domestic manufacturers to adopt the ‘zero effect, zero defect’ policy to ensure that the quality of their products matched global standards.

As farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, protested against the farm laws on Delhi’s borders, the Prime Minister recalled the sacrifices of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh – Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh – who were immured alive by “tyrants and tormentors”.

“This martyrdom served as a new beacon of learning for the entire humanity; for the country. ... Several such sacrifices have preserved the present fabric of India, keeping it intact,” the prime minister said.

He noted that this was also the month in which martyrdom days of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gurjari, the mother of Guru Gobind Singh.

Read: PM Narendra Modi urges manufacturers to produce world-class products in India during 'Mann ki Baat'

The prime minister’s continued outreach to the Sikh community comes at a time when the farmers’ agitation has entered the 32nd day and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was gearing up to meet farmer leaders on Tuesday to address their concerns on the farm laws.

To drive home the point of self-reliant India, Modi appealed to the citizens to make a list of daily use products and identify which were made abroad and substitute the same with ‘Made in India’ goods.

“Let us find out substitutes made in India and decide that henceforth we shall use products made with the hard work and sweat of the people of India,” he said.