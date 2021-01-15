Maruti rolls out online finance platform in Arena dealerships across 30 cities

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched an online financing platform at its Arena dealerships across 30 plus cities.

With the launch of Smart Finance platform, 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have been digitised, the auto major said in a statement.

The digital platform allows customers to choose the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, with just a few clicks, it added.

The company's website will act as a facilitator between the customer and the financier providing real-time status updates and in turn, provide a hassle-free and transparent financing solution, MSI said.

The carmaker said it has currently partnered with 12 financiers including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance and Kotak Mahindra for the initiative.

Subsequently, the company plans to rope in other key financiers, it noted.

"We are overwhelmed with the response to our Smart Finance platform from our NEXA customers. Now, we want to extend the ease of a car buying journey for our ARENA customers as well," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The pandemic situation in the country has further increased the usage of digital platforms and with Smart Finance, the company aims to reach out to a larger audience, assist them and make every stage of the loan process transparent, he added.

The Smart Finance service is now available for Arena customers in 30+ plus cities including Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore and Kolkata.

Other cities being, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun, and Goa.

MSI sells products like Alto and Vitara Brezza from Arena sales network while models like Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 are retailed from Nexa dealerships.