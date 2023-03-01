Maruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its total wholesales increased 5 per cent to 1,72,321 units in February.
The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022.
Domestic wholesales rose 11 per cent to 1,55,114 units as compared with 1,40,035 units in February last year, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.
Total exports last month however dropped 28 per cent to 17,207 units from 24,021 units in February 2022.
