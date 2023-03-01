Maruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 01 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its total wholesales increased 5 per cent to 1,72,321 units in February.

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% in January

Domestic wholesales rose 11 per cent to 1,55,114 units as compared with 1,40,035 units in February last year, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Total exports last month however dropped 28 per cent to 17,207 units from 24,021 units in February 2022.

