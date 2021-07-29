Mary Kom was the clear winner: Kiren Rijiju

Six-time world champion Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 21:27 ist
India's Mary Kom (L) during her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in women's Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said boxer M C Mary Kom was the clear winner in Thursday's pre-quarterfinals in the Tokyo Olympics but judges have their own calculations.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom's pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo as she went down to the 2016 edition's bronze-medallist, Ingrit Valencia of Colombia, in a fiercely-fought showdown.

Also read: Mary Kom slams IOC Boxing Task Force for 'poor judging', says can't believe I've lost

"Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you. Boxing and Olympics will miss you," the former sports minister said in a tweet.

He said for all Indians, Mary Kom "was the clear winner but judges have their own calculations". 

