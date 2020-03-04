Masked visitors at Taj Mahal; No screening of tourists

Although the Taj Mahal attracted a large number of foreign tourists, including many from the coronavirus hit countries, there was no arrangement to screen them before entering the building.

The admirers of the the 'Monument of Love' have been visiting the archaeological wonder wearing masks but many, including the experts, said that screening of tourists must be done as it was a place, where a large number of people gathered.

According to the reports, the authorities have expressed their inability to screen the tourists visiting the Taj saying that they do not have the equipment for this purpose.

Some residents of Agra, where six suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported, have even suggested that Taj should be closed temporarily.

Tour operators, however, rejected the idea of closing the Taj. ''It will have an adverse impact on tourism,'' said a tour operator.

The Taj attracted more than 25 thousand visitors daily. A large number of visitors come from foreign countries.

Tour operators in Agra said that the tourist influx in the Taj city has been hit hard by the coronavirus scare. ''Over 30 per cent hotel bookings have been cancelled in the past few days....we expect more cancellations,'' said a tour operator on Wednesday.

He said that those, who have cancelled their bookings, included both domestic and foreign tourists.

Six members of two families, who had recently visited Italy, where around 100 people have died from COVID-19, were found to be having ''high viral load'' and their sampled have been sent to Pune for testing.