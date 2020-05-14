Masks, PPE kits being sent abroad illegally seized by customs

Large quantities of sanitiser, PPE kits, masks and its raw materials being sent abroad illegally have been seized by customs officials at the cargo terminal here, officials said.

The goods were mis-declared as garments, kids dresses, cosmetic items and packing materials for pouches to avoid suspicion and further scrutiny by the customs officials, officials said on Thursday.

The export of such goods is prohibited by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries have either increased the production of such products or ordered their imports owing to demands as they stare at its possible shortage.

Giving details of the seizures, a senior customs official said 2,480 kg of raw material for masks was intercepted by air cargo export.

In addition to these, the air cargo officers intercepted multiple shipments containing 5.08 lakh masks, 57 litres of sanitiser in 950 bottles and 952 PPE kits at the courier terminal in New Delhi, he said.

"These were attempted to be smuggled or exported out of the country to the United States, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and other European countries,” the official said.

These goods are prohibited for export as per the latest guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

No arrests have been made so far in the case and further investigation is continuing.