Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Gujarat

A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported ANI.
Gujarat | A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC, earlier today.
Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DPpAM7yBho
— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022
No information revealed on casualties or injuries yet.
Further details awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022
What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us
What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?
From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey
'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama
A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row
DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?