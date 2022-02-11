Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Gujarat

A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported ANI.

Gujarat | A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC, earlier today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DPpAM7yBho — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

No information revealed on casualties or injuries yet.

Further details awaited.