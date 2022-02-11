Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Gujarat

Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 14:32 ist

A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported ANI.

No information revealed on casualties or injuries yet. 

Further details awaited.

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Fire Accident
India News
Pharmacy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 