Massive rain disrupts Mumbai

The normal life of Mumbai was completely paralysed as heavy rains continued for the third consecutive day. Flooding was reported from various parts of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"We are monitoring the situation constantly," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He said that the Disaster Management Unit and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation was in touch with the Army, Navy, NDRF and other agencies. Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta are coordinating the rescue and relief efforts. In the MMR several places have recorded 150 to 200 mm rainfall.

The Central Railway's Main and Harbour line was paralysed because of waterlogging in Kurla-Sion stretch while Western Railway trains were delayed by over 15 minutes because of waterlogging in Nalasopara. The Nagpur-Duronto remains halted in Igatpuri for over seven hours now. The Alibaug town has received record rainfall.