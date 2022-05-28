Mathura case: Application filed for status quo on mosque premises

Three applications were filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) here in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case, requesting among other things that the status quo be maintained on the mosque premises, officials said.

The applications were submitted in the court of Jyoti Singh as part of a suit filed in the name of deity Sri Krishna Virajman and Lucknow-resident Manish Yadav, who claims to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, in 2020 for shifting the mosque.

The petitioners have claimed that the mosque is constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Earlier, the petitioners had moved the court with a plea for a survey of the mosque. The court has fixed July 1 as the next date of hearing on the reopening of courts after summer vacation.

District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur Friday said the three new applications demanded: a) maintaining the status quo on the mosque premises, b) appointing two assistant advocate commissioners, and c) ordering the presence of district level officers at the time of an on-spot inspection of the mosque by advocate commissioner.

In the status quo application, the petitioners have claimed that some "vital signs" of Hindu temples have been buried inside the mosque.

The counsel for the petitioner has expressed apprehension that these signs may be defaced, disfigured or eliminated together during the long summer vacation of the court.

The only solution is to order the status quo on the mosque premises, the counsel requested.

In the second application, the counsel said, considering the large area of the mosque, the court has been requested to appoint two assistant advocate commissioners to assist senior advocate commissioner during a spot inspection and also present their own independent report to the court.

In the third application, the court has been requested to order the presence of district magistrate, senior superintendent of police, Mathura chief medical officer and mayor during the spot inspection.