Mathura court to hear plea seeking removal of mosque near Lord Krishna's birthplace on September 30

A district court in Mathura would hear the civil suit claiming ownership of the entire land on which Lord Krishna was born and seeking removal of the Sahi Idgah Mosque on Wednesday.

According to the lawyers representing the petitioners, the court would decide on the maintainability of the petition on that day.

Ranjana Agnihotri, who was one of the petitioners, said in Mathura that she was certain that the petition would be admitted and the hearing in the matter would start soon thereafter.

Incidentally, the verdict of the Special CBI court in the Babri Masjid demolition cases, in which senior BJP leaders, including L.K.Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyana Singh, and others were among the accused, would also be announced on Wednesday.

''September 30 will be a historic day....on one hand, the special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in the Babri demolition cases and on the other hand hearing in Srikrishna Janmabhoomi matter will start in Mathura court,'' Agnihotri said.

The petition has sought removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which was adjacent to the existing Srikrishna Janmabhoomi, from the complex and has challenged the agreement signed between the Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee in 1968.

The agreement allowed the Mosque to continue to exist and use the land on which it was situated.

The petitioners contended that the Sansthan did not have any authority to enter into an agreement with the Mosque managing committee and hence the agreement should be cancelled.