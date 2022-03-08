Matter of pride that India has a woman finance minister: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it was a matter of pride that a large country like India has a woman finance minister who has presented a progressive Budget this year for Asia's third-largest economy.
Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy', Modi also greeted participants on the occasion of International Women's Day. "It is a matter of pride that a large country like India has a woman finance minister who has presented a very progressive Budget this year," Modi said.
Nirmala Sitharaman had presented her fourth consecutive Budget on February 1, 2022.
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister said his government will keep focusing on women's empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.
"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields... From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times," Modi tweeted.
