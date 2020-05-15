May accounts for 60% of Delhi COVID-19 cases

With 425 new cases on Friday, the first fortnight of May accounted for more than 60% of the total cases reported in the national capital since the first case was detected in early March.

Delhi now has 8,895 cases out of which 5,380 or 60.48% of the total cases were reported in the first 15 days of May.

The bulletin issued on Friday also added nine more deaths to the official toll, taking the total to 123. The bulletin described it as "cumulative deaths where primary cause of death is found to be Covid-19, as per the report of Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from hospitals".

In the past 24 hours, 473 people have recovered taking the total to 3,518. There are 5,254 people still under treatment, including 1,634 in-home isolation. A total of 1.25 lakh samples have been tested so far, which include 5,453 fresh samples.

On May 1, Delhi had reported 223 cases which saw an increase to 386 on May 2. The capital reported 427 cases on May 3, 349 cases on May 4, 206 on May 5, 428 on May 6, 448 on May 7, 338 on May 8, 224 or May 9, 381 on May 10, 310 on May 11, 406 on May 12 and 359 on May 3. On May 14, Delhi had reported 472 cases, the highest for a single day.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said, "there was a time when we all thought that this pandemic will be over by May 1 due to summer. But now we have seen that in the Latin American countries also the pandemic is increasing. The temperature of these countries is very high. This shows that we have to learn to live with Covid-19. Yesterday in India the growth rate of Covid-19 was 5% and earlier there was a time when the growth rate was 20%. I believe that the numbers should be seen in terms of the percentage increase.