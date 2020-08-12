May God do whatever's best for him and give me strength: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

Sharmishta Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is critical and on ventilator support, tweeted this morning that she hopes God chooses the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead. Sharmishtha also recounted how last year around the same time her father was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

"Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on 10 Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns" her Tweet said.

Pranab Mukherjee, 84, is at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital as he remains critical after he underwent brain surgery. He also tested positive for Covid-19. Mukherjee has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened, according to the latest statement by the hospital on August 11. He continues to remain on ventilation support, the statement added.

Mukherjee had a fall at his residence on Sunday and had experienced dizziness. He was taken to the army hospital on Monday morning.

A medical examination revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent an emergency life-saving surgery.

Mukherjee, who demitted office in 2017, maintains an active public life, attending occasional public events, and advising the government through statements, the latest being on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.

(with inputs from Sagar Kulkarni, agencies)