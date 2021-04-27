May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against Covid: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the “continuing fight” against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: "The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the Covid pandemic.”

हनुमान जयंती का पावन अवसर भगवान हनुमान की करुणा और समर्पण भाव को याद करने का दिन है। मेरी कामना है कि कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जारी लड़ाई में निरंतर उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता रहे। साथ ही उनके जीवन और आदर्शों से हमेशा प्रेरणा मिलती रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2021

Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.