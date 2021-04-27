PM Modi greets nation on Hanuman Jayanti

May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against Covid: PM Modi

Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 27 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 11:32 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the “continuing fight” against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: "The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the Covid pandemic.”

Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 