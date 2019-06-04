Maya-Akhilesh alliance over-for now

Lucknow, DHNS: The five-month-old alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh fell apart, at least for now.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday declared to go alone in the forthcoming state Assembly bypolls to 12 seats.

But, Mayawati has kept open a window for a future alliance provided that Akhilesh is able to "bring back" the yadav vote bank to his fold.

Interestingly, while speaking to reporters, Mayawati admitted that alliance with the SP was a "political compulsion".

"We cannot ignore the political compulsions... The alliance has not broken up permanently... We will contest the bypolls alone but we can consider joining hands again if Akhilesh is able to get back his base vote bank," she remarked.

Mayawati said that her relations with Akhilesh and his wife Dimple Yadav would not end.

Responding to Mayawati's announcement, Akhilesh also declared that his party too would go solo in the bypolls. "We are ready to contest the Assembly bypolls alone," he told reporters here.

Despite the announcement to contest the bypolls separately, the two one-time arch rivals could still come together, according to the sources in the SP and the BSP here.

"It could also be a pressure tactic by Mayawati to extract more number of seats in the bypolls... The BSP, as a matter of principle, had not contested Assembly bypolls in the past," said a senior SP leader here.

BSP, which had drawn a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, managed to win 10 seats in the state in the just concluded general elections, mainly riding on the SP support.

The SP, on the other hand, suffered a drubbing as it could win only five seats and three of the 'Yadav' family members, including Dimple, were defeated in their bastions.