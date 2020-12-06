Mayawati pays tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Mayawati pays tribute to Ambedkar on Mahaparnirvan Divas

In a series of tweets and a release, Mayawati said Ambedkar worked hard all his life to establish an egalitarian social system

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 16:12 ist
Mayawati described the Bahujan Samaj Party as the 'sole representative party' of the humanitarian movement of Ambedkar. Credit: PTI

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and recalled his efforts to establish an egalitarian social system.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. He was the first law minister of India.

In a series of tweets and a release, Mayawati said Ambedkar worked hard all his life to establish an egalitarian social system and faced all sorts of struggles for it.

 

 

She hailed his role in drafting the Constitution.

The BSP president also hit out at the opposition for questioning the various projects constructed in the name of Ambedkar when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray pays tributes to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/west/uddhav-thackeray-pays-tributes-to-ambedkar-at-chaityabhoomi-924043.html

She said the projects were a small gesture for his contributions.

Read More | Committed to fulfilling Ambedkar's dreams for our nation: PM Modi on his death anniversary

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/committed-to-fulfilling-ambedkars-dreams-for-our-nation-pm-modi-on-his-death-anniversary-924014.html

Mayawati described the Bahujan Samaj Party as the "sole representative party" of the humanitarian movement of Ambedkar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mayawati
BSP
Ambedkar
Mahaparinirvan Divas

What's Brewing

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

World's biggest, 75% reusable autonomous drone unveiled

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Five quotes from Dr BR Ambedkar

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

4 movies that prove Shekhar Kapur is talent personified

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

Race against time to rescue a reef from climate change

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

A pandemic-fuelled recharge?

 