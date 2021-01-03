Mayawati welcomes approval for Covid-19 vaccine

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin

Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday congratulated the scientists associated with the coronavirus vaccine and urged the Centre to make it available for the poor free of cost.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The 'swadeshi' anti-Covid vaccine is welcome and congratulations to the scientists. A request to the Central government is that along with all the health workers, if the extremely poor people get the vaccine free of cost, then it will be appropriate." 

