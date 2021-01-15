MCD employees on strike to march to Delhi CM's house today

Scores of employees of the three municipal corporations are slated to hold a protest march from Civic Centre to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Friday, to press for their demands, which include the release of their due salaries, according to a confederation of unions.

A P Khan, convener of MCD Employees Union, said that the protesting members have also decided to "boycott" duty for Covid-19 vaccination roll-out which is starting January 16.

"Salaries of so many people, including those who have retired recently, have not been paid for the last few months. And, then they ask us to go on Covid duty. We have decided to boycott vaccination duty," Khan said.

He said that the employees on strike will on Friday morning march from Civic Centre, headquarters of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and go up to Delhi CM's house.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said, "I have tried to assure them that NDMC is making efforts to release pending salaries. But, it is not good that they will boycott vaccination duty. As per the DDMA Act, if they refuse duty, liable action will be taken".

Khan said salaries of mostly NDMC and EDMC employees are due.

At Civic Centre, many employees held placards and raised slogans on Thursday.