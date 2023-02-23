MCD House adjourned amid ruckus as AAP, BJP trade blows

MCD House adjourned for the day amid ruckus without electing standing committee

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering

  • Feb 23 2023, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 10:30 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The MCD House was adjourned for the day on Thursday as ruckus and sloganeering continued over the election of six standing commitee members.

In midnight chaos, AAP, BJP exchange blows at MCD House

The House met at 8.30 am on Thursday but was adjourned for an hour amid sloganeering. The House reconvened at 9.30 am but was adjourned till 10 am on Friday shortly afterwards.

Several members of the BJP and AAP had on Wednesday night exchanged blows and hurled plastic bottles at each other in the chamber of the MCD House, on a day the city got its new mayor.

Bottles thrown as BJP, AAP come to blows in MCD House

