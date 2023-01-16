MCD Mayor elections to be held on January 24

MCD Mayor elections to be held on January 24

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 13:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters/DH Photos

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections will be held on January 24.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24 for the oath of affirmation, the election of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee, according to ANI.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
V K Saxena

What's Brewing

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

 